Man flees scene of accident involving juvenile female driver

A Jacksonville man has been arrested for aggravated fleeing or eluding an officer.

51 year old Herbie Tamulis, of the 300 block of Pine Street, was arrested today and booked at the county jail at approximately 1:15 p.m. after Jacksonville Police were called in reference to a hit and run accident.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, a third party called 911 in reference to a hit and run accident in the 500 block of East College Avenue. According to reports, two females, a 17 year old driving and an 18 year old passenger were involved in the accident. In lieu of the charges administered upon Tamulis in his county jail booking, it was apparently determined by Jacksonville Police that the juvenile female was not at fault in the cause of the collision.

The full extent of allegations against Tamulis stemming from his arrest today include aggravated fleeing or eluding an officer of the peace, leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage, driving with a revoked or suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and disregarding a stop sign. Tamulis remains in custody.