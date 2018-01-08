Menard County crash leaves one dead

By Blake Schnitker on January 8 at 10:14am

A Fulton County man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Menard County yesterday.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, a 25-year old male, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was killed in a crash near Oakford yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations from state police say that the 25-year old male, of Table Grove, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 97 just north of Pumphouse Road at around 3:40 p.m. when the accident occurred.

According to authorities, for unknown reasons, the 25-year old driver’s red 1998 Jeep traveled off of the left side of Route 97 before striking a tree.

State Police reports claim that the 25-year old male was pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the Menard County Coroner’s Office.