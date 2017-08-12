Morgan’s chief prosecutor seeking to streamline trial processes

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll has been in office for over a year now, and his efforts include moving cases through the process faster.

Noll discussed his time in the position thus far as a guest on the WLDS AM Conversation segment. He’s attempting to streamline the trial processes in Morgan County.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do with the office recently is, especially those individuals in custody awaiting trial, we try to get those resolved quickly. If an individual is sitting in the county jail on a felony, they shouldn’t be sitting there for two years. If an individual in custody wants a speedy trial, they are entitled to a speedy trial. There’s not much our office can do if they request a continuance, but there are certain things our office has the ability to do about limiting the time an individual has to accept an offer we make.”

Noll added that the misdemeanor and felony caseloads are on par with previous years.

“Last year we filed about 250 felonies (and) 350 misdemeanors. The felonies are tracking about the same this year. Misdemeanors are down a little bit and that’s mainly because of a change in the cannabis laws…Small amounts of cannabis violations are now civil violations as opposed to misdemeanors. (The) numbers are basically remaining pretty consistent. In any given time, we have about 170 open felonies, 170 open misdemeanors, and a variety of traffic cases open as well.”

The full interview with Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll is available below: http://wlds.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/AM-THU-1.mp3