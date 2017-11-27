Morgan County Democrats to host Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate

One of the seven Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor will make an appearance in Jacksonville this evening.

While the Morgan County Republicans are hosting Illinois Attorney General candidate Erika Harold tonight, the Morgan County Democrats are welcoming a special candidate of their own.

President of the Morgan County Democrats Judy Nelson reveals which of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates will be there, as well as everyone else they plan to host at tonight’s event.

“We have the governor’s Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker and his running mate for Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, as well as some other Democratic dignitaries. Both Juliana and J.B. will make a statement to the group, but for the most part it will be a meet-and-greet. This will be the first campaign event in Morgan County for the J.B. Pritzker campaign, so we’re really proud to be hosting that,” says Nelson.

Nelson says that while both the Morgan County Democrat and Republican events will take place at Hamilton’s, the two groups did not coordinate these events to occur on the same night.

Despite the fact that the two events weren’t organized together, Nelson feels it’s important for all voters to be educated, and says supporters of all political parties are welcome to attend the local Democrats’ event.

“We hope that there will be independents, Republicans and Democrats that show up to this because we think people vote better when they’re better-informed, and what better way to be informed than to hear the candidates themselves speak about what their ideas are and what their hopes for the future are. So we’re hoping that maybe people will go over to the (Morgan County) Republican event, since they’re having it a little bit ahead of us, and then walk over to our event. We just hope we have a good turnout,” Nelson says.

The Morgan County Democrats will have their event from 5:30 to 7:30, with a $20 cost to attend. As for the local Republican organization, their event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 and is free to attend.

The 2018 primary elections will take place on March 20th.