Morgan County Residents Asked Not To Burn Anything

The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and All Morgan County Fire Departments are asking residents not to burn anything. With dry conditions and lack of precipitation, Controlled burns can become uncontrolled very quickly.

Morgan County Fire Departments have responded to more than 7 seven fires over the weekend with two grass fires resulting in damage to structures.

If you are in need of assistance or have any questions call the Jacksonville/Morgan County Emergency Management Office at 217-479-4616.