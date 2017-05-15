Morgan-Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition hosting “A Celebration of Life”

A West Central Illinois organization is hosting an event this week to help area citizens cope with one of the most traumatic subjects effecting millions of people: suicide.

“A Celebration of Life” event will be held tomorrow in the Fellowship Hall at Central Christian Church from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is sponsored and ran through the Morgan Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition, who holds similar events around Morgan and Scott Counties throughout the year.

As suggested in the title, this event focuses on coping with life after losing someone to suicide. The Morgan Scott Suicide Coalition invites young adults and adults to attend the meeting.

A number of suicides have affected the Jacksonville area over the past six to twelve months, and the “Celebration Of Life” event is geared towards helping those most-affected, as well as suicide prevention.

For those that need help now, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7, and can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255. Another helpful resource is suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Central Christian Church is located at 359 West College Avenue in Jacksonville.