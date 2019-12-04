Most Local Races See Little Opposition for March 17 Primary

The filing period for local race filings came and went on Monday evening. In Morgan County, the filing for positions went unchanged when filing started last Monday, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Republican Gray Noll for State’s Attorney, Republican Amy Sipes for Circuit Clerk, Democrat Bradley Zeller for County Commissioner, and Republican Coroner candidates Marcy Patterson and Chuck Jennings are the candidates.

In Greene County, 4 candidates are running for 2 spots on the Greene County Board – Incumbents Joyce Clark a Democrat and Republican Mark Strang will have challengers Christy Ford and Earlene Castleberry in the upcoming election. Greene County Circuit Clerk Shirley Thornton, State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe, and Coroner Danny Powell all will run unopposed.

In Scott County, 3 Republican candidates are running for State’s Attorney – Bethany Doolin, Rick Crews, and John Paul Coonrod. Incumbent Republican Bob Schafer will face off against Charles Pine for a spot on the County Commissioners board.

In Cass County, 6 Democrats and 1 Republican are vying for 4 seats of 2 year terms on the Cass County Board. Incumbents include Republican Bill Merriman, Democrat Joyce Brannan, Democrat Bob Schaefer, and the newly appointed Democrat Kim Hance. They are challenged by Democrats Ramona Douglass, Connie Starkey, and Gary Noe. In the Cass County State’s Attorney race, two Jacksonville based attorneys will take on Incumbent Democrat John Alvarez. Republican Craig Miller and Democrat Carrie Magerl will go after the 4 year term. The newly appointed Circuit Clerk, Republican Brad Parlier will run unopposed for his first 4 year term.

In Pike County, Republicans make up the county board race for the 9 person board – John Birch, Rita Hoskin, Derek Ross, Thomas Lewis, Amy Gates, and Mark Sprague will each seek a 2 year term on the board. Republican Circuit Clerk Bryce Glekler will run unopposed. Incumbent State’s Attorney Zachary Boren will face off against Walker Filbert for a new 4 year term.

In Brown County, the State’s Attorney race for the Republican ticket will have incumbent Mark Vincent going against former Scott County State’s Attorney Michael Hill and newcomer Jesse Gilsdorf. The County Board will have 8 people vying for 4 spots on the Republican side – 2 incumbents will fight to return with Mike Yingling and Chad Kunkel seeking re-election. The rest of the field is David Ferrill, Mark Yingling, Rick Garthaus, Lori Wiese-McKee, Jed Parn, and Charles Northcutt. Democrat Circuit Clerk Rhonda Johnson will run unopposed.

In Schuyler County, Democrat State’s Attorney Ramon Escapa and Republican Circuit Clerk Kay Paisley will run unopposed. County Board Members seeking re-election include Republican James Corrie, Chris Billingsley, and Jason Goddard. One new name will try to win one of the 3 seats is Republican Tim Kettering.

The primary election will be held on March 17th. The only way some of these seats will face a challenge is if a write-in candidate or third party files for the ballot after March 24th.