Municipal parking lots to be sealed off for re-lining

Local residents will notice some municipal parking lots being sealed off around the downtown area over the next week.

According to Superintendent of City Hall and Central Park Terry Chumley, a number of municipal parking lots will be blocked off to seal and re-line starting today. This project comes after the Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution Monday night to accept a proposal for the maintenance of municipal parking lots around the downtown area.

The first lots to be sealed off starting today are those around the Jacksonville Fire Department and the lot just north of Wade & Dowland. Tomorrow, crews will seal off and re-line the parking lots for Municipal Building Employees.

This Friday, the Jacksonville Police Department lot will be closed. With the closing of the parking lot around the police department, the Municipal Utilities Drive Up window will also be closed. However, the front and rear doors to the municipal buildings will be open to walk in and conduct business with various departments. Also closing Friday is the lot north of DCFS. Next Tuesday, September 5th, lots west of Bahan’s Tavern and north of Leo’s Pizza will be closed.

According to the press release from the city, each lot should take no more than 48 hours to complete. There will be additional parking available across the street at the Jacksonville Center for the Arts, south of the municipal building, or over by the old car wash for the business and employees of City Hall.