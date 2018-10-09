Nevada man arrested for alleged cannabis trafficking

One man is behind bars for alleged cannabis trafficking following his arrest yesterday afternoon by local authorities.

According to police reports, Morgan County Deputies arrested 32-year old Daniel Kwon, of Las Vegas, Nevada, who was booked at the county jail at around 3:30 p.m. yesterday for alleged cannabis trafficking and possession of cannabis greater than 5-thousand grams.

Randy Duvendack, the Sheriff of Morgan County, explains that the arrest was part of a routine traffic stop Monday afternoon. Duvendack says Kwon apparently took complete responsibility for the illegal cannabis found by authorities.

“At approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday afternoon, my deputy stopped a car eastbound on I-72 near the mile post 60. Upon approaching the car, the arresting deputy immediately smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Upon investigation, the front seat passenger claimed total ownership of the approximately 10 pounds of cannabis, and was arrested for cannabis trafficking. There were three people in the car, and the other two were released.”

According to Sheriff Duvendack, the arresting Deputy determined that no one else in the vehicle was at fault.

“I assume, probably based on the cooperation of all the individuals, that the arresting deputy decided not to charge the driver, who had a suspended Washington state drivers license. The vehicle was seized, so they were left without a vehicle to leave the area in.”

Kwon remains behind bars at the Morgan County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.