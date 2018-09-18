New details in senior citizen financial exploitation case

New information has been released in regards to two arrests made yesterday.

Two local women remain in custody after the Jacksonville Police Department Investigations Unit uncovered evidence of financial exploitation against a senior citizen. 38 year old Jewell Maul and 63 year old Joyce Gill were both arrested Monday in connection with a lengthy investigation into the circumstances related to the murder of Andrew Maul.



64 year old Robert Gill, the father of Jewell Maul and husband of Joyce Gill, is currently serving a 45 year prison sentence for the 2015 murder of Andrew Maul in the Western parking lot of the Jacksonville Municipal Building. Jacksonville Police arrested Jewell Maul and Joyce Gill yesterday after concerned family members brought financial records of Robert Gill’s aunt to the attention of the Jacksonville Police Department.

JPD Lieutenant of Investigations Doug Thompson offers the circumstances that led to a financial exploitation investigation.

“Prior to the homicide, somewhere/somehow, it appears that Mr. Gill became the guardian for his aunt. That is how he was able to access the finances. Once Robert Gill was arrested, one of his relatives started looking into some finances of their aunt. Looking into that, they thought that there were some strange transactions, so they brought these findings to our attention. That’s how the Jacksonville Police Department became aware of the potential of this being an exploitation of a senior citizen case.”

Lieutenant Thompson explains how Joyce Gill and Jewell Maul were implicated during the course of the financial exploitation investigation.

“During the time in question as we were investigating, Mrs. Gill and Ms. Maul were both making deposits as well as withdrawing money from accounts that have been traced back to money that was taken from the aunt.”

Thompson says bond has been set for both women.

“Bond was set at $30,000 for each of them. When I got into work this morning, I was told that bond was set, so it had to have been last night. I am unaware of which judge set bond. Because the special prosecutor is working this case, we don’t have as much information because there is not a consistent stream of communication like we have with the State’s Attorney’s office.”

This investigation was led by the Jacksonville Police Department and Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson.