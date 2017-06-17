New website is “One Stop Shop” for local resources

A new website can show all of the resources in the Jacksonville area for people in need.

Jacksonvilleonestop.org is designed to be a “one stop shop” for resources and agencies across the area.

Beth Siecrest of Midwest Youth Services helped put the website together, and she talked about it during a recent appearance on the WLDS “What’s On Your Mind?” program.

“(The site is) designed to be a youth resource guide or a youth-centered website that highlights all of the local resources we have.”

You can visit Jacksonville One Stop.org to check out all of the services available in the Jacksonville area. The phone number for Midwest Youth Services is (217) 245-6000.