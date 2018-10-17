New WLDS.com Poll asks about Jacksonville economy

Listeners are being directed towards a new poll on the News Radio 1180 WLDS website. The poll question can be found on the right hand side, directly under the search bar on our home page.

At the direction of General Manager Gary Scott, a new poll has been administered onto WLDS.com. The question has four potential answers and asks a very pressing question of local citizens: “Is Jacksonville dying economically?”

Visitors to our home page can choose one of these answers:

“No. This is a lull. We will rebound.”

“No. But we are down, and in danger .”

“Yes. We need to re-energize economic development. “

“Yes. There is no hope for recovery.

According to Scott, this question is meant to cause community-wide thinking.

“Having talked to a number of the retailers here in Jacksonville, and I think it’s a good time to promote a conversation about the economic viability of Jacksonville, and which direction we are heading. Are we ‘dying’, per se? I don’t know, but I don’t think there is any question that we’re on the downside of the economy right now and things have been very challenging.”

The poll is currently scheduled to close in early November.