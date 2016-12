It is almost 2017 and it is time for New Years resolutions. If you are hoping for a new you in the new year, Mary Henry, the Executive Director of the Bob Freesen YMCA, says the YMCA is a great resource for you to get in shape.

Henry says the beginning of the year is a busy time at the Y.

In addition to exercise equipment equipment, the YMCA also offers a variety of classes, from Aerobics and Martial Arts to Ballroom Dancing and Zumba.