Number of Area School Districts Closed today due to weather

By Blake Schnitker on January 16 at 6:12am

A number of local school districts are closed due to weather today.

Area school districts that are closed today include:

All schools within Jacksonville School District 117, Routt/OSS & Salem Lutheran

All schools within the North Greene School District.

A-C Central School District

Athens Public Schools

Auburn School District

Beardstown Public Schools

Four Rivers Special Education District

Franklin Schools

New Berlin Schools

North Mac School District

Palmyra-Northwestern

Pawnee

Pleasant Plains

Porta

Triopia Public Schools

Virginia Public Schools

Waverly Schools

Winchester Schools