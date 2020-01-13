Passavant Safe Sitter Class Open For Registration

Children who want to earn a little extra money babysitting have the opportunity to learn how to stay safe and keep others safe while at home. Passavant Area Hospital will be offering its Safe Sitter class on February 14th at 3PM in Meeting Room 4. Lori Hartz, Director of Community Relations at Passavant, says its designed for young teens and pre-teens who are home alone or babysitting. Hartz believes Passavant is in their second decade of offering the classes to local residents.

Lori Hartz (Photo Courtesy of The Source)

Hartz says they try to cover the entire gamut of staying at home alone and babysitting in the class including the Heimlich maneuver and CPR, as well as information about how to start your own small babysitting business.

Instructors go through 4 hours worth of training to teach the course. The Safe Sitter program is a nationally recognized program with over 900 sites around the country with over 600,000 graduates in years past.

Hartz says the class fills up fast. She says the course can accommodate up to 32 students. Interested students can visit Passavant’s website or call Hartz’s office at 479-5800.