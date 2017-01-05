Passavant Welcomes First Baby of 2017

Passavant Area Hospital welcomed it first newborn for 2017 on Tuesday. Emma Marie DuBois was born to Elisa Powell and Jeremy Dubois of Roodhouse on Tuesday at 5:56 pm. Baby Emma weighs 7 pounds and 10 ounces and is 19 and a half inches long.

Powell explains how she named her brand new baby girl.

Powell says that there weren’t any complications with the birth aside from waiting a little to long to ask for an epidural.

As the first baby of the new year at Passavant, the hospital is giving Emma a package of special gifts including a baby blanket, toys, soap and lotion, diapers and wipes, along with gift certificates, donated by PurLux Nails and Spa and Robyn Maher Photography, for mom and dad.