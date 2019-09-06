Patterson Announced Bid For Coroner

A local newspaper owner has announced her bid to be the next Morgan County Coroner. Marcy Patterson, owner of The Source newspaper and current deputy coroner for Morgan County, has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2020 election for coroner. Patterson hopes to replace the retiring Jeff Lair.

Patterson has served as a deputy coroner under Lair for the past 9 years. Patterson has previously served on the Jacksonville City Council as Alderman for Ward 3. No other candidates for the position have been announced yet. The primary election is March 17, 2020 and the general election is November 3, 2020.