Pike County Crash Leaves Several People Hospitalized

A single-vehicle accident in Pike County yesterday morning left multiple people hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police, 33-year old Jessica Gwartney of Pittsfield was driving northbound on 435th Street just south of 270th Avenue, when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Forty-one year old James Gwartney and 24-year old Kimberly Manker, both of Pittsfield, as well as 26-year old Hayden Rumple, of Winchester, were passengers in the car.

According to Illinois State Police, the vehicle was severely damaged during the crash and was towed from the scene.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pike County Ambulance responded to the scene. Injured subjects were taken to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.