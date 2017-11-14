Plans for South Elementary to be discussed by Board tonight

District 117 Board members will receive a presentation regarding the architectural plans for South Jacksonville Elementary School leading up to tonight’s meeting.

The Jacksonville School District 117 has their monthly regular meeting, as well as a Committee of the Whole meeting, tonight at Jacksonville High School.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., the board will be presented with more detailed plans for South Elementary School from the group Graham and Hyde, who was chosen as the architect of the project.

At the regular meeting, the Board will consider the schematic design for South Elementary that will be presented to them by Graham and Hyde. There will also be several announcements for upcoming JSD 117 events, including the Geography Bowl and upcoming holiday events, as well as reports on the re-boundary process and a report on the 2016-2017 Report Card data.

Other action Items for the night include the consideration of board member expenses and possibly forming of a new committee to study JMS bus routes.

All of tonight’s meetings will take place in the media center at Jacksonville High School.