Police Searching for Perfume Bandits

Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers and local authorities are looking for two perfume bandits. According to a report from the Journal-Courier, two black females entered the Walgreens at 134 West Morton Avenue at about 5:30PM last Friday and stole nearly $2600 in perfume. According to the store and the report, the most expensive perfume in the store retails for only $98. In all, around 26 bottles were reported to have been taken.

Surveillance video was able to capture images of the two women who are suspected in the theft. One of the women was distinctive because she was wearing one black tennis shoe and one pink tennis shoe, police said. She is a black female with red hair and was dressed in white shorts and a pink T-shirt. She was sporting a white billed cap and sunglasses and carrying a white- and black-striped bag when she left the store, according to police. The second woman is a black female with black hair who was wearing a white Polaroid graphic T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. She was carrying a brown bag over her shoulder when she left the store.

If you have any information regarding the incident leave a tip at Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers website or call 243-7300.