Rare Tuesday Night Jacksonville City Council Meeting

The Jacksonville City Council will discuss several topics at tonight’s rare Tuesday workshop and City Council meeting.

The workshop will kick off with a report from Mayor Andy Ezard in which the council will discuss the transfer of 2017 Home Rule Volume Cap to the Western Economic Development Authority.

Next the council will hear a report from the City Attorney, including discussions on amending the liquor ordinance and reviewing the animal control facility.

Wrapping up the workshop, the City Clerk will provide a report featuring discussion of the participation of elected officials in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

Among the items for the City Council meeting is a resolution authorizing payment to West Central Mass Transit for the Safe Ride program. The Council will also consider purchasing several items to be used for maintenance for the Parks and Lakes Department as well as the Fire Department.

Tonight’s City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Both the workshop and the City Council meeting will take place at the Jacksonville Municipal building.