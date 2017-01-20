Relay For Life Hosts Kickoff Event

Local cancer patients, survivors and their family members gathered for a kickoff event for the 2017 Relay For Life of Tri County yesterday.

With the annual fundraising walk coming up this summer, the organization held a began their 2017 campaign by inviting community to join in on a night of festivities and to learn more about how to help the American Cancer Society in their fight to end cancer.

Community Manager for Relay For Life of Tri County Crystal Sewell explains what the kickoff event is all about.

Sewell says despite the possibility of inclement weather, the kickoff event saw a solid turnout.

Sewell says it’s a special feeling seeing the large turnouts to not only the kickoff event, but the actual Relay itself.

This year’s Relay For Life theme will be “Rock Out for Cancer” and will be Tri County’s 20th year hosting the event. Participants can expect locally produced musical entertainment and plenty of activities. The Relay For Life is an overnight event that will take place on Friday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Jacksonville High School.