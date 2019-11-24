Rushville Alderman Announces Bid for 93rd Legislative District

Republican Norine Hammond will have a Democratic challenger next November. KHQA reports that Rushville, Illinois resident Scott Stoll announced his candidacy for the 93rd Congressional District in the Illinois House on Saturday. Stoll currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Moreland and Devitt Pharmacy and also serves as 2nd Ward alderman on the Rusvhille City Council.

Stoll is a decades-long resident of Rushville. Stoll is the founder of the Rushville Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the chamber’s board. He also is also part of the Rushville Little League Board, Grow Rushville and Brown-Schuyler County CEO Board of Directors.

The other Democratic challenger in the 2020 race for the 93rd District is Bushnell native, Emiliano Vera.