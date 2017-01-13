Sheriff Duvendack gives Safety Tips for Potential Ice Storm

By Blake Schnitker on January 13 at 12:11pm

As West Central Illinois braces for a potential ice storm, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind this weekend.

While most of the precipitation has stayed south of the four-county area, forecasts are predicting something similar to conditions experienced in mid-December.

Morgan County Sheriff Randy Duvendack says while last months’ ice storms didn’t cause any major crashes, they did affect driving conditions in the area.

For people traveling this weekend, Duvendack says being prepared is the most important thing.

Duvendack explains that the new West Central Joint Dispatch Center now provides an advantage for response teams in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch including rain and freezing rain through Sunday at noon. Stay tuned to WLDS/WEAI for the latest forecasts and winter weather advisories.