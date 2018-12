By Gary Scott on December 6 at 11:36am

Reports are sketchy about a shooting in Roodhouse this morning.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the alleged gunman is either in custody or incapacitated.

It allegedly either happened close enough, or nearby the school to prompt a lockdown. We are told that lockdown is no longer in effect.

There reportedly were one or two victims in the shooting. We are not sure of their conditions.

Police are securing the crime scene. There is no active shooter now. We will have reports shortly.