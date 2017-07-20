South Elementary approved by Board as next renovation project for District 117

South Jacksonville Elementary School will be the next local school to be remodeled after last night’s District 117 meeting.

Starting off the evening, a Committee Of The Whole Meeting was held regarding the re-boundary process, followed by a full meeting which included a public hearing for bond issuance.

At the committee meeting, the main point of discussion was to approve the two possible new boundary scenarios. Over the past two committee meetings, the board built these two scenarios through work sessions.

The public hearing was concerning the intent of the District Board to sell $15 Million in General Obligation Bonds. In relation to those bonds, the board talked about which school they believe should be the next to be renovated. And after their discussion, the board unanimously chose to recommend South Elementary as the next school to be renovated.

Ptacek says the choices came down to either South Jacksonville or Washington Elementary, and that the project will essentially be entire renovations similar to the project at Lincoln Elementary..

The renovation to South Elementary School will begin at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. Ptacek also recommended that the board explore options to renovate Washington Elementary and another school in the future.