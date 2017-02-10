South Jacksonville Board Of Trustees Takes No Action at Special Meeting

The Village of South Jacksonville held a special meeting last night in the Village Hall Board Room. The only item on the agenda was an executive session, to consider the appointment, employment, compensation discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body for the public body to determine its validity. The lengthy closed session was believed to be about South Jacksonville Police Chief Joshua Hallock being placed on administrative leave.

Acting Village President Steve Waltrip confirmed the session dealt with a personnel matter, but declined to offer any more information as to exactly what was discussed in the executive session. No action was taken at last nights meeting.