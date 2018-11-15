South Jax Special Board Meeting Tonight Still On!

There certainly will be no open house at South Elementary School today, but there also has been no cancellation notice for this evening’s South Jacksonville Special Trustees meeting at Village Hall right across the street.

During the committee of the whole meeting last week, a Special Board meeting was called to accept changes to a village ordinance regarding election of Fire Department officials.

There will be other action items, but this action was originally intended for the regular Board of Trustees meeting that was held back on November 1st. The discussion was taken back to committee at the meeting last Thursday and will be presumably resolved this evening.

Village President Harry Jennings will call the meeting to order at 6:30. A presentation of Village Insurance will be followed by a trustee discussion of all the evening’s action items, as well as an update regarding the training and preparations for the village Police’s new K9 unit.

Action items include two resolutions, one to approve a grant, and the other to separate the Village Fire Department fund from the Village coffers. Essentially, whenever someone had money they wanted to give to the South Jacksonville Fire Department, the money would then only become village money. Now, the Fire Department is finalizing a non-for-profit 501(c)3 plan to create an entity separate from the Village General fund, allowing direct fundraising legally.

Action will be taken on the Fire Department election ordinance, as well as issuance of a special use permit, and an apparent update of the code enforcement officer job description.