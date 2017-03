By Dawn Johnson on March 29 at 11:30am

Boys (Varsity) Baseball: Jacksonville vs. Springfield (Varsity DH) baseball contest has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 30th at Jacksonville (Lenz Field) (4:30pm).

Girls (Varsity) Softball: Jacksonville vs. Springfield (Varsity DH) softball contest has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 30th at Jacksonville (Lenz Field) (4:30pm).