By Dawn Johnson on March 30 at 1:57pm

Jacksonville Update

*Boys (Junior Varsity) Baseball*: *Beardstown** vs. Jacksonville** (Junior

Varsity) *baseball contest at *Beardstown* today, Thursday, March 30th has

been cancelled.

All Jacksonville athletic contests for Thursday, March 30th have been postponed.

Baseball (Varsity DH vs Springfield) (JV vs Beardstown), Softball (Varsity DH vs

Springfield) and Girls Track (Rushville Invite).