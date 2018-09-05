Star Cab Co. van catches fire; no injuries

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called in the late hours of this morning to respond to a car fire.



The interior of a minivan caught on fire at Precision Auto Collision at 207 East Douglas Avenue. According to the official report, this incident was not caused by anyone. It was instead determined that the incident was an unintentional malfunction within the vehicle.



Michael Earl Martin is a Captain and 23 year veteran with the Jacksonville Fire Department. Captain Martin explains the nature of the call.

“We responded to a car fire at 10:50 a.m. at 207 East Douglas. Upon arrival, we identified a 2005 Dodge Minivan owned by Star Cab Company. Smoke and light flames were issuing from the vehicle. We extinguished the fire with water. There were no injuries and no medical attention was required. The owner of Star Cab Company has been notified of the situation.”

According to the official report, the Jacksonville Fire Department determined that they found what appeared to be evidence of an electrical malfunction, which caused a fire in the engine compartment.

