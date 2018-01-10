State of the City, County and Village Address to be held tonight

Local residents can get up to date with all that’s gone on in the area over the past year at the State of the City, County and Village Address tonight.

Every year in early January, the three municipalities of the city of Jacksonville, the Village of South Jacksonville and Morgan County come together for a meeting to update local citizens on the state of affairs over the previous year.

Speaking at tonight’s address will be Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, South Jacksonville Mayor Harry Jennings, and Morgan County Board Chairman Brad Zeller.

Tonight’s event takes place in the Jacksonville Municipal Building starting at 7.