Strong Arm Robbery Suspect Sentenced in Morgan County Court

Morgan County Circuit Court heard the plea of a man who was arrested for a strong arm robbery that occurred this Fall. Jacksonville Police arrested 49 year old Russell S Gregory of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue on October 8th in connection to the strong arm robbery that occurred at Family Video on October 6th at approximately 4:15PM. Jacksonville Police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest. Gregory was arrested for aggravated battery and attempted robbery after physically accosting a Family Video employee with open hand force.

The Scott County Sherriff’s Office also had pending charges stemming from a burglary incident in Winchester from a robbery on October 6th. According to the Winchester Police Department, Winchester Police received closed circuit security footage of a man entering the United Community Bank Building located on East Market Street in Winchester. Footage revealed a vehicle of a man who entered the bank by removing an air conditioner to gain entry into the building to remove an undetermined amount of cash at about 12:20AM on October 6th, after which a bench warrant was issued from the Scott County Circuit Court. Winchester Police then submitted a picture of the video and the vehicle to JPD detectives prior to executing the warrant at Gregory’s residence on October 8th. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Winchester Police executed their warrant first at the residence in 1100 block of East Morton Avenue. JPD detectives were able to match the vehicle and description to the Family Video incident.

Gregory plead guilty to a single count of burglary last Tuesday in Scott County Court with the plea being arranged in open court for 36 months probation, a $1375 fine, plus fees and court costs. Gregory subsequently plead guilty to a Class 3 felony of attempted robbery in connection to the Family Video incident in Morgan County Court, with the aggravated battery charge being dropped per the plea. Gregory was given 90 days in county jail with credit for 45 days served, a $500 fine, plus fees and court costs. Gregory was also issued a letter of no trespass to Family Video.