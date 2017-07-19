Subcontractor suffers serious injuries working on city’s new water treatment plant

A sub-contractor working at Jacksonville’s new water treatment plant is hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of a fall yesterday at the plant.

According to a news release from Mayor Andy Ezard’s office, the sub-contractor was working on the construction of the new plant when he fell approximately twenty feet.

Jacksonville Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene between 9:30 and 10 a.m. The responders were able to stabilize the injured man on a backboard and lifted onto a Lifestar ambulance. The unidentified injured man was then taken via ambulance to a helicopter, which was waiting near the prison, and airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

The identity, age and medical status of the individual is unknown at this time, Project Manager Tyler Gilmour has indicated that the injured man worked as a subcontractor for Williams Brothers Construction.

The construction on the new water treatment plant has been on-going for several months now, as the roadway near Hardin and Superior will be closed off until at least the end of July.