Temporary replacement of open board seat discussion continues tonight

The Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education will meet in a special session this evening to continue discussing a temporary replacement of an open Board seat.

The special session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will start with the closed session which will allow the Board to officially determine who will fill the vacancy of Cori Wagner’s seat. According to Board President Noel Beard, the Board has received two applications.

After the closed session, action items for this meeting include consideration of a new Board secretary, a position that had been held by Wagner during her tenure with the Board. A second item concerning personnel recommendations will also be considered this evening.