The Burney Sisters now headlining Friday’s Oakleaf CryptoTech Downtown Concert

There’s been a change to this weekend’s lineup for the local downtown concert series.

The Oakleaf Crypto Tech Downtown Concert Series, organized by Jacksonville Main Street, has been offering musical entertainment to local crowds since it started back on the first of June. Over the past two weekends, the series has welcomed performers like: Teresa & The Jeffs, 5J Barrow, Pop Ninja and Jarabe Mexicana.

Jacksonville Main Street’s Kristen Jenkins joined WLDS’ AM Conversation today to discuss the ongoing concert series. For this weekend’s upcoming performance… while Americana/roots singer Leah Blevins was originally scheduled to perform on Friday, Jenkins says there’s been a change in the scheduling.

“Well, that has changed. Due to a family emergency, Leah Blevins has cancelled. Fortunately, we were able to secure another band for the concert tomorrow night. The Burney Sisters of Columbia, Missouri will be joining us. I really think this is going to be a unique concert. The Burney Sisters are only 10 and 13 years old, but they are amazing.”

Jenkins discusses the type of music that The Burney Sisters bring to this weekend’s concert series, and says she hopes the performers serve as an inspiration for local audience members.

“They have a folk-indie-pop kind of sound. They play instruments like the ukulele and the banjo. I think it will be really neat to have that kind of representation up on our stage. This is something we’ve never done before, hosting someone this young, but to have two young female artists really is going to serve as some great inspiration for our community members and the young girls and boys who live in the area who dream of bring a singer. They’re going to see two young women up on our stage who have been doing so well.”

For those looking for a bit of a sneak peek into the upcoming performances, Jenkins says links to The Burney Sisters’ music are available online.

“We have put a link on our Facebook page with a link to some of the Burney Sister’s music. It will blow you out of the water that these girls are only 10 and 13. Playing bass for the Burney Sisters we have Gavin from Belleville, Illinois. Gavin is very well known for his narrative songwriting and he plays a lot of songs about the Mississippi River and the Saint Louis area. I’m hoping that Gavin may get an opportunity to play a couple of his songs tomorrow evening, because that would be something really cool for us to hear.”

Opening up for The Burney Sisters on Friday is singer/songwriter Stuart Smith at 5:45. The concert series will continue downtown until the end of July. To hear more about Jacksonville Main Street’s downtown summer concert series, check out our entire interview with Jenkins online right here at WLDS.com.