Third Annual Dan Adair, MD Memorial Triathlon at Kerasotes YMCA the last Sunday of August

Dr. Dan Adair, former Medical Director of Orthopedic Services at Memorial Medical Center and Co-director of Springfield Clinic's Orthopedic Services, passed away September of 2015. Memorial's annual triathlon event in his honor will be held at the end of August.

The Springfield Clinic will sponsor the Third Annual Dan Adair, MD, Memorial Triathlon at Gus and Flora Kerasotes YMCA in Springfield on Sunday, August 26 th , beginning at 7:30 a.m. The clinic's race in Dr. Adair's honor supports competitive and non-competitive racers.

Dr. Adair's enthusiasm for athletic competition, with marathons and ironman triathlons highlighting many years towards the end of his life, allowed him to combine his passion for athletics with his work. This combination proved profound, as Dr. Adair was able to better the lives of thousands of patients over the course of his decades long career in orthopedics.

The non-competitive race will be a 100 yard swim, six mile bike ride, and a mile run. This portion will begin at 7:30 a.m., with registration for individuals at $45 and groups at $85 before August 25th. A 10 dollar increase for single racers to $55 and 20 dollars for groups to $105 is due after this deadline. Racers pay the same $55 and $105 to participate in the competition. The second triathlon starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 400-yard swim, 12 mile bike ride and 5K run. Registration on race day is also an additional $10 for one and $20 for a group. A one-day membership fee of $15 is required for non-USA Triathlon-members and 10 for youth.

If you would like to pick up a race's packet before the day of the triathlon, head into Memorial SportsCare of Illinois also located in Springfield from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 24 th . Dr. Adair was also the Co-Medical Director of the SportsCare center.

Racers are advised that on the day of the triathlon, packets will still be available from 6 a.m to race time. Awards will be given to top-three finishers in designated age groups for competition. Awards for the non-competitive race are also featured, including top three overall. The awards ceremony will begin about 10 a.m.

To register for this event the last Sunday of August, go to DanAdairMDMemorialTriathlon.com