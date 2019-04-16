Three Jacksonville locals arrested with alleged lab for meth in vacant residence

Three local residents were arrested Monday morning in connection with an alleged meth operation.

A press release from the Jacksonville Police Department detailed the arrests of 37 year old Karl Von Miller, of the 900 block of North East, 41 year old Nicky Stevenson, of the 1000 block of King, and 42 year old Shannan Miller, of the 600 block of Locust.

According to the press release, at about 8:30 Monday morning, Jacksonville Police officers responded to an address in the 900 block of North East for a report of subjects inside a vacant residence. Upon arrival, all subjects were identified. With help from the owner of the property, law enforcement officers discovered a methamphetamine lab inside the residence.

Karl Von Miller and Nicky Stevenson were both arrested for alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials as well as unlawful participation in and use of property for methamphetamine manufacturing.

Shannan Miller was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a narcotic instrument, as well as for a ‘meth precursor’.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody explains the charges Karl Von Miller and Nicky Stevenson face.

“Meth manufacturing materials are products that the general public may have in their possession. Any combination of one, more, or all specific ingredients and tools would lead us to believe that they were in the process of making methamphetamine. Participating in manufacturing is similar to a manufacturing charge, but in certain instances the subject or subjects may not have been in possession of all the chemicals necessary to make methamphetamine. Unlawful use of property is, by all means, a public health safety issue. We want to make sure that the general public is safe.”



The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the ISP Central Illinois Enforcement Group, or CIEG Unit, and the ISP Methamphetamine Response Team assisted in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with relevant information to the case is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 217-479-4630.