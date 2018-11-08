TIF app, Fire Dept. election ordinance duscussions at committee of whole tonight

A TIF application, as well as several other items will be discussed at tonight's South Jacksonville Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole session.

Tonight's Committee of the Whole meeting will see three committees make presentations.

According to the posted agenda, the finance committee will offer the latest regarding a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF application to the Board. Then, the public protection committee will open a discussion about the fire department election ordinance. This ordinance was slated to be discussed and potentially revised last week, but the matter was continued for this meeting.

Finally, a closed session will allow the trustees, with Mayor Harry Jennings and Village legal counsel, to discuss matters regarding the personnel committee and village employees.

All of tonight's action takes place at the South Jacksonville Village Hall starting at around 6:30.