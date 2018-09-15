Total Illinois College enrollment twenty shy of 1000

By Anthony Engle on September 15 at 9:51am

The size of the Illinois College Class of 2022 brings the campus student total to 980.

IC just released their enrollment data for this year. 294 new freshman and 40 transfer students apparently make the largest first-year group Illinois College has seen in 15 years.

Stephanie Chipman, vice president for enrollment management and college marketing, was cited in the enrollment press release stating that new majors and programs are what the school believes is driving the increase in students.

According to Chipman, the Illinois College curriculum now includes actuarial science, agribusiness, criminal justice, health sciences, sports management and neuroscience.