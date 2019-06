By Anthony Engle on June 17 at 1:25pm

The state senator who succeeded Sam McCann will hold a town hall here next week.

50th District State Senator Steve McClure will be hosting area residents for a town hall in Jacksonville on Monday the 24th beginning at 6:30 pm.

The town hall will be at his district office in Jacksonville at 229 South Main St., Unit B.

McClure will offer thoughts and answers to constituent questions regarding the recently concluded legislative session, and the overall Democratic super-majority, among other topics.