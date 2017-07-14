Trace Adkins, Big & Rich headline this weekend’s Morgan County Fair

The Morgan County Fair will be continuing on this weekend with a lineup of great musical guests that are sure to rock the Grandstand.

Gary Hadden of the Morgan County Fair joined our WLDS’ AM Conversation last week to discuss the acts that will be playing over the weekend.

“We’ve had a really good run, we’ve had a lot of tremendous support from the community. So we wanted to try and come up with some top names and we were fortunate enough to line up Trace Adkins to start off our Friday night show as our headliner. He’s obviously very well known, he’s got a ton of hits and he’s just released a few new songs this Spring,” says Hadden.

He also tells us about the group that will be opening for Trace Adkins:

“The opening act is a new group called Midland out of Texas. They’ve had a top five song, called ‘Drinking Problem,’ but it’s kind of a softer, older melody. They’ve got great harmony and they’re doing very well with this song. They’ve just released another song, so I think they’re going to be a really great opening act leading up with Trace (Adkins),” says Hadden.

Saturday night’s performers will consist of Big and Rich with opener Drew Baldridge. Both shows start at 7PM and tickets are 20 dollars for general admission.