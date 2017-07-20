Tuesday accident at water treatment plant being investigated by OSHA

An investigation into the Tuesday accident involving a subcontractor falling twenty feet while working at Jacksonville’s new water treatment plant is underway.

According to an article in the Jacksonville Journal Courier, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, will be reviewing what caused a subcontractor working at the city’s new water treatment plant to fall approximately twenty feet, causing serious injury.

While the worker’s identity has not been released at this point, it is known that he was transported via helicopter to a Springfield Hospital Tuesday morning following the accident.

Reports claim the worker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after potentially falling from a ladder.

WLDS/WEAI News reached out to Williams Brothers Construction yesterday morning, but were told that they had no comment. According to the paper however, the injured man was in stable condition as of yesterday, and was scheduled to have surgery yesterday or today, though specifics are unclear.

Officials with Williams Brothers Construction are calling the incident “purely accidental,” and not the result of faulty or failing equipment.