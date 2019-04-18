Two Beardstown residents arrested in Schuyler County after ISP traffic stop leads to meth

Two Beardstown residents were arrested after a traffic stop for various meth offenses Tuesday evening.

A press release from ISP District 20 explained the results of a preliminary investigation.



At about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, an Illinois State Police District 20 Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 67 just north of Illinois Route 100 in Schuyler County. During the stop, indications of criminal activity were observed and the occupants of the vehicle were separated for further investigation. Methamphetamine was located during the search of the individuals.

45 year old Valeria Martinez and 27 year old Kevin Weinmann were arrested and taken to the Schuyler County Jail for processing. Martinez is charged with various narcotic offenses. Weinmann has only two minor meth charges. They were lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.

Nine total charges have been filed with the Schuyler County State’s Attorneys Office in regards to Martinez. The charges are for a Class X felony for unlawful delivery of a substance containing meth over 100 grams, Class 2 and Class 3 felony charges for aggravated battery against a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams, driving without a valid driver’s license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Weinmann is charged with unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth and meth possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams.

Martinez is being held on $250,000 bond. Kevin Weinmann is held on $100,000 bond.

Agents from State Police zone 4 Investigations and the West Central Illinois Task Force responded to conduct an investigation. After further investigation, it was discovered that an illicit substance had been put inside of a sports drink bottle the Trooper had in his squad car.