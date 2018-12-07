Two fugitives wanted for failure to appear in court

Two bench warrants were issued today for residents of Jacksonville who failed to fulfill their scheduled appearances in Morgan County court.

39 year old Corey Murphy, whose last known address is in the 1300 block of Woods Lane, is wanted for failure to appear in court for cases stemming from arrests for criminal damage to property, forgery, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

24 year old Akwaya Whitfield, whose last known address is in the 600 block of South Diamond Street, is wanted for failure to appear in court for cases stemming from arrests for aggravated domestic battery, violation of bail bond and resisting a peace officer.