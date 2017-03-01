Two-unit crash in Macoupin County leaves one dead

One person is dead following a two-unit accident in Macoupin County last night.

According to an Illinois State Police report, Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating the two-unit crash that occurred on Illinois Route 159, between Illinois Route 138 and Bunker Hill, at around 9 p.m.

Forty-two year old Michael Cathorall, of Bunker Hill, was driving a Kawasaki ATV traveling northbound on IL-159. According to the Illinois State Police, Cathorall’s ATV was driving with no lights on when it was struck by Macoupin County Deputy, 37-year old Tim Burnet, who was responding to a domestic disturbance call with his lights and sirens activated.

With both cars traveling northbound, Burnet struck the rear of Cathorall’s ATV, ejecting him from the vehicle. Cathorall was pronounced dead by the Macoupin County Coroner at the scene.

The Bunker Hill Fire Department, Bunker Hill Police and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. As a result of the crash, IL-159 was shut down for approximately five hours. The incident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.