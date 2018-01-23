UPDATE: No one injured in structure fire on West Chambers

It appears no one is injured following a structure fire in Jacksonville this morning.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, local crews responded to the fire shortly after 9:15 a.m. today. Along with the Jacksonville Fire Department, other local agencies responded to the fire in the 100 block of West Chambers. Assisting in the response were crews from the South Jacksonville Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance and several Jacksonville Police officers, who blocked off the section of West Chambers between Main Street and South West Street to protect the scene at 137 West Chambers.

The fire appeared to be coming from east-facing side of the top level of the two-story building, which authorities say serves as an apartment building with two separate units, one on the first floor and the other on the second. Smoke could be seen rushing out of the side of the structure from the top level as nearly the entire east side of the building was charred by the fire.

Reports from the Jacksonville Fire Department say that no one was injured as a result of the fire as all of the residents had exited. Fire crews did rescue a cat from the upstairs portion of the building, which did not appear to suffer any injuries.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., after being on the scene for a little over an hour, crews were able to extinguish the fire and secure the scene. After fire crews left the scene, officials with Ameren Illinois were seen checking the structure. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.