Update on Godfrey Park, other items scheduled for South Jax meeting

Another update on a recently-closed Village park will be reviewed at tonight’s South Jacksonville Committee of the Whole meeting.

South Jacksonville’s Board of Trustees will gather tonight at Village Hall for another Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 6:30. There are three committees scheduled to meet and discuss various issues at tonight’s meeting, they include: Public Protection, Parks & Tourism and Personnel.

Under Public Protection, Trustees will hear an update regarding the new weather siren. They will also discuss surplus property as well as a parking ordinance. For Parks & Tourism, the Board will receive another update on Godfrey Park, which was closed in recent weeks for the remainder of the year due to various upgrades.

Finally, under the Personnel committee, the Board of Trustees will enter into a closed executive session for discussion.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the South Jacksonville Village Hall located on Dewey Drive starting at 6:30.