Vaping Illnesses Confirmed in Area

The Illinois Department of Public Health says two cases of vaping related illnesses have been confirmed this week in Sangamon County.

WICS Newschannel 20 is reporting that IDPH officials are still investigating 38 other cases across the state. As of Thursday, 123 vaping related illness cases have been confirmed by IDPH in the State of Illinois. To date, there has been 1 death reported in connection to vaping-related illness.

25 counties in Illinois have confirmed cases of vaping-related illness, including Champaign, Macoupin, and now Sangamon County in Central Illinois.