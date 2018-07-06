Victim of single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Schuyler County dies from sustained injuries

The Rushville man involved in a single-vehicle crash yesterday morning in Schuyler County has passed away.

It was originally reported by Illinois State Police that a 55-year old Rushville man had been seriously injured in a crash at approximately 6:19 a.m. Thursday morning and transported to Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville. According to Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Jeff Schisler, the man has been identified as 55-year old Martin Edwards, and was officially pronounced dead today after being airlifted from Culbertson Hospital to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Edwards was reportedly traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 24 at Cedar Street in Rushville in a 2014 Ford Escape during the time of the crash. According to state police, Edwards’ Ford Escape then cross into the westbound lane and continued into the ditch before striking multiple mailboxes and eventually a power pole, eventually coming to a rest on top of a driveway culvert.

There were no passengers with Edwards at the time of the fatal crash. Agencies responding to the scene included: Rushville Police, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Rushville Fire crews, Schuyler County EMS and Air Evac. According to the crash report from Illinois State Police, Edwards was found to be wearing his seatbelt during the time of the accident.